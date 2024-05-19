Community gathers in Edinburg to pay tribute to fallen officers

The Rio Grande Valley gathered to pay tribute to all the fallen officers.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office held a special Memorial Day ceremony in Edinburg. Law enforcement officers, first responders, along with other Valley leaders and loved ones attended.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said it's important to never forget the sacrifice made by all officers that have paid the ultimate price to keep the community safe.

"It's very, very important to the families, and it brings comfort to them that their loved one's sacrifice will never be," Guerra said. "No words that I can say will ease their pain. I just pray that the ceremony brings comfort to them."

A special memorial was set up for all the fallen officers.

Sheriff Guerra invites the public to pay their respects any day at the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Memorial Wall set up outside the Hidalgo County sheriff's department.