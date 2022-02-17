Community steps up to help residents in need during cold weather

Schools, shelters, and utility companies are all working to make sure people have a warm place to stay by applying lessons learned from last year hoping to keep people warm, fed, and safe for another night.

Just over 1,000 customers were without power on Friday in Brownsville.

Despite the outage, Brownsville ISD kept their doors open.

“This is when kids need us the most,” district Superintendent Dr. Rene Gutierrez explained. “For our schools to be open so that they can be in a warm place and have meals as well as learning.”

Near downtown Brownsville, Pastor Brian Crisp from Red Wagon Ministries and his team of volunteers tried to keep people and fresh food warm while maximizing the limited space at their open-air shelter.

In Harlingen, Loaves and Fishes Executive Director Victor Rivera said he expects another busy night.

The non-profit pulling out equipment once meant for asylum-seekers, such as mobile hot showers for those who just want to warm up.

Crisp and Rivera said their organizations are in desperate need of blankets, since every time a blanket is used in a shelter, they have to throw it away.

You can contact Red Wagon Ministries and Loaves and Fishes online or by calling 956-371-5882 or 956-423-1014.