Community Unites to Help the Less Fortunate

PALMVIEW--Ministry residents at the Paradise Country RV park in Palmview work year round collecting canned food and clothes for poor colonias in Rio Bravo.

They help the less fortunate during Christmas time. They bring can goods, toys and food.

"I'm very grateful that the Lord can use me for this ministry to help the people and get other people involved," said Virginia B. Garcia, the head volunteer. "We're several ministries and each ministry gives to the other to help. And if they need me I help. The Lord has given me a lot of talent."

Garcia said there's a lot of children in Rio Bravo that need clothing and help.

"They show you a grateful face. Now we have more people that have told me this year that they want to help donate next year," Garcia said. "Next year God willing we have more people come and get together united and that we can get more toys because these few toys we get might not even be for half of the children."