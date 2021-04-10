'Completely unacceptable': Students face technical problems on first day of STAAR testing

Tuesday marked the first day of standardized testing for public schools throughout Texas.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year students had the option to take portions of the STAAR test online. But many online testers across the state experienced a large number of technical issues according to school officials.

In a statement made Tuesday, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) said the issues were "completely unacceptable."

Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District officials said they made sure students were aware there will be other opportunities to retake the test.

"It was not a one-shot deal this is not something that had to be completed today, they will be able to test again at a later time," Area Director for Assessment at Edinburg CISD Jorge Botello said. "One of the lessons in life is that we try to be resilient when we are faced with challenges and this is one of those."

Students in districts who chose to administer paper tests were not affected. Those who dealt with interruptions online will be able to pick up right where they left off.