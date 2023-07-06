x

Comunidad: Cafetería de Pharr vende cafés desde un autobús

Desirée Martínez, copropietaria de CofeeBuzz, nos cuenta acerca de su negocio innovador: una cafetería desde un autobús. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

1 day ago Tuesday, July 04 2023 Jul 4, 2023 Tuesday, July 04, 2023 11:58:00 AM CDT July 04, 2023
