Comunidad: Consejos para adquirir una propiedad
En Comunidad, el agente de bienes raíces, Hector Bernal, visita nuestros estudios para compartir algunos consejos para los residentes del Valle en momento de buscar y adquirir una propiedad.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
