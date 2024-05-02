x

Comunidad: Crepería al estilo francés inaugura su local en McAllen

'Sweet Paris Crêperie & Cafe' ubicado en La Plaza Mall de McAllen ya está abierto al público. Esta nueva cafetería, que sirve crepes dulces y salados, bebidas calientes y más, tiene como objetivo alejar a los huéspedes del ajetreo diario y transportarlos a una experiencia gastronómica única y deliciosa, sin necesidad de pasaporte.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

