x

Comunidad:La fundación de Capable Kids organiza eventos y actividades inclusivos para los niños

Related Story

Xcarlet Reyes, de la fundación sin fines de lucro Capable Kids Foundation en McAllen, visita nuestros estudios para hablar acerca de organización enfocada en apoyar a cada niño y adolescente con necesidades especiales, a traves de actividades y eventos inclusivos para garantizar el acceso equitativo y la participación de todo el Valle de Río Grande.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

News
Comunidad:La fundación de Capable Kids organiza eventos...
Comunidad:La fundación de Capable Kids organiza eventos y actividades inclusivos para los niños
Xcarlet Reyes, de la fundación sin fines de lucro Capable Kids Foundation en McAllen, visita nuestros estudios para hablar acerca... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 11 2023 Jul 11, 2023 Tuesday, July 11, 2023 6:38:00 PM CDT July 11, 2023
Radar
7 Days