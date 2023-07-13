Comunidad:La fundación de Capable Kids organiza eventos y actividades inclusivos para los niños
Related Story
Xcarlet Reyes, de la fundación sin fines de lucro Capable Kids Foundation en McAllen, visita nuestros estudios para hablar acerca de organización enfocada en apoyar a cada niño y adolescente con necesidades especiales, a traves de actividades y eventos inclusivos para garantizar el acceso equitativo y la participación de todo el Valle de Río Grande.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
News
Xcarlet Reyes, de la fundación sin fines de lucro Capable Kids Foundation en McAllen, visita nuestros estudios para hablar acerca... More >>
News Video
-
Port Isabel man sentenced to 27 years in prison after recording himself...
-
Three Weslaco city parks to be equipped with Wi-Fi
-
State health department hosting free healthcare clinics in the Valley
-
Boil water notices remain in effect at Agua SUD, city of Roma
-
Cause of fire that destroyed San Carlos home ruled undetermined
Sports Video
-
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships