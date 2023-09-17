x

Comunidad: Negocio ofrece la oportunidad de crear recuerdos de manera instantánea

En Comunidad, Joanna Galindo y Ydana Virgen comparten acerca de su negocio InstaMemories by JY donde ofrecen cameras instantáneas o polaroids para eventos y fiestas. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

