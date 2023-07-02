x

Comunidad: Restaurante en McAllen ofrece carnes tradicionales ahumadas a fuego lento

Jaime Elizondo, dueño del restaurante Smoke Crafters BBQ en McAllen, visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para contarnos acerca de su negocio y nos deleita con sus platillos de la carta. 

También puede visitar el restaurante en la siguiente dirección: 1017 Shasta Ave, McAllen. 

Vea el video para el informe completo. 

