CON MI GENTE: Balli Cemetery in Donna
The Balli Cemetery in Donna is a historical part of the Rio Grande Valley, where the Balli family have kept their family tree.
This historical marker is strictly for family members only — the last burial was in 1956.
"It's important to see the family history preserved — before you would hear stories from the grandparents and great grandparents," Roy Bali, a Balli descendant said. "Now, it's our turn to pass the torch."
