CON MI GENTE: CAF Flying Warbirds
Related Story
Historic planes used in World War II are flying once again at the Commemorative Air Force Museum in Los Fresnos after COVID-19 shut them down.
When World War II was over a movement began to preserve old planes used in the war.
CAF- RGV Wing Executive Officer Chris Hughston said, "The Confederate Air Force has over 150 aircrafts in it's inventory and they're housed within seventy different squadrons, wings detachments throughout the country," Santos said. "We have some in the Netherlands and Europe."
Watch the video for the full story.
News
Historic planes used in World War II are flying once again at the Commemorative Air Force Museum in Los Fresnos... More >>
News Video
-
As the number of COVID-19 infections in Texas hits 1 million, vaccine...
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: JJ's Party House
-
Funeral director concerned about an uptick in coronavirus-related deaths
-
Cameron County lifts coronavirus-related curfew
-
Academy Sports + Outdoors thanks local veteran with $5,000 worth of free...