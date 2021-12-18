CON MI GENTE: Charro Days Festival poster unveiling

BROWNSVILLE – For 83 years, Charro Days has held the biggest celebration in Brownsville.

It's a celebration of the heritage linking the Rio Grande Valley and Mexico and the first official act is the unveiling of the Charro Days poster.

Don Breeden grew up with Charro Days and now he is the artist. It is his 21st poster and they've now become a collector's item.

The poster this year is of "La Adelita", which became known as the woman warrior who fought against the Mexican government in the Mexican Revolution.

For more information watch the video above.