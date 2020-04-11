x

CON MI GENTE: Harlingen Farmer's Market 10th Anniversary

Related Story

HARLINGEN – Like many events around the Rio Grande Valley, the Harlingen Farmer's Market has had to close temporarily due to social distancing efforts.

This year, the Farmer’s Market is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

For the full story watch the video above.

News
CON MI GENTE: Harlingen Farmer's Market 10th...
CON MI GENTE: Harlingen Farmer's Market 10th Anniversary
HARLINGEN – Like many events around the Rio Grande Valley, the Harlingen Farmer's Market has had to close temporarily due... More >>
1 week ago Tuesday, March 31 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Tuesday, March 31, 2020 7:05:00 AM CDT March 31, 2020
Radar
7 Days