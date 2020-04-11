CON MI GENTE: Harlingen Farmer's Market 10th Anniversary
HARLINGEN – Like many events around the Rio Grande Valley, the Harlingen Farmer's Market has had to close temporarily due to social distancing efforts.
This year, the Farmer’s Market is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
For the full story watch the video above.
