CON MI GENTE: Historic Valley Landmark Relocated
Related Story
NEAR BROWNSVILLE – It took a number of years and the combined efforts of many, but now a Rio Grande Valley historic monument has a new home.
It’s the Resaca de la Palma Battlefield just outside Brownsville, the second battle site of the Mexican-American War, fought in 1846.
In 1917, a total of four giant cannons were used to mark four different battle sites.
A ceremony was held to highlight the moving of the restored cannon, complete with reenactors.
Watch the video above for the full segment of Con Mi Gente.
News
NEAR BROWNSVILLE – It took a number of years and the combined efforts of many, but now a Rio Grande... More >>
News Video
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Personal Training Plus
-
One Valley family faced with unknown funeral service changes
-
The Medicare open enrollment period ends Dec. 7
-
Starr County officials urge people to continue doing their part to stop...
-
The Texas Association of Sports to start investigation on Edinburg football incident