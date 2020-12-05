CON MI GENTE: Historic Valley Landmark Relocated

NEAR BROWNSVILLE – It took a number of years and the combined efforts of many, but now a Rio Grande Valley historic monument has a new home.

It’s the Resaca de la Palma Battlefield just outside Brownsville, the second battle site of the Mexican-American War, fought in 1846.

In 1917, a total of four giant cannons were used to mark four different battle sites.

A ceremony was held to highlight the moving of the restored cannon, complete with reenactors.

