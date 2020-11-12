CON MI GENTE: Jackson Street Antiques

For over three decades, Jackson Street Antiques has stood on the corner of Jackson Street in historic downtown Harlingen.

Carmen Garza, owner of Jackson Street Antiques said she and her husband started the family business in 1988, now it’s run with the help of their daughters.

"My husband has passed away so my girls are helping me," Garza said.

Garza's daughters, Mia and Victoria Garza grew up in the store and through time learned the business inside and out.

“So, my sister and I just naturally got involved and now it's our career path and we love every day of it," Mia Garza said.

