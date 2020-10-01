CON MI GENTE: So many collections
Related Story
One Harlingen man is putting his entire collection of toy cars and sports memorabilia for sale after 35 years of collecting.
David Vogel, a retired attorney said his collection started, because he wanted to get a gift for his wife.
"It just grew and grew and because I had that two story building in La Feria, I had plenty of room,” Vogel said.
Vogel’s collection is located at Down Home Market in Harlingen.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
One Harlingen man is putting his entire collection of toy cars and sports memorabilia for sale after 35 years of... More >>
News Video
-
McAllen woman accused of vandalizing houses of worship pleads not guilty
-
Smart Living: How to get noticed while working from home
-
Medical doctor answers questions on COVID-19 vs. Flu
-
CON MI GENTE: American Legion: never stop serving!
-
Hidalgo County hosts virtual event to bring awareness to Domestic Violence