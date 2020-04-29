CON MI GENTE: The early nerds at UTRGV Brownsville
Related Story
Rene and Maria Elena Corbeil, husband and wife, are both professors at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Brownsville.
Rene was a research assistant in 1996 when computers were too big and too expansive – now he is program director of educational technology at UTRGV.
For the full story, watch the video above.
News
Rene and Maria Elena Corbeil, husband and wife, are both professors at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in... More >>
News Video
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: 3G Propane Services
-
STHS ER in Weslaco to hand out face masks even as mandate...
-
UPDATE: As statewide stay-at-home order expires, Cameron County judge urges residents to...
-
Brownsville to allow Harlingen residents access to drive-thru testing site
-
As statewide stay-at-home order expires, Cameron County judge urges residents to voluntarily...