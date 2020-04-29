x

CON MI GENTE: The early nerds at UTRGV Brownsville

Rene and Maria Elena Corbeil, husband and wife, are both professors at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Brownsville.

Rene was a research assistant in 1996 when computers were too big and too expansive – now he is program director of educational technology at UTRGV.

