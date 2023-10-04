x

CON MI GENTE: The Port Isabel lighthouse reopens to the public

The Port Isabel lighthouse opened its doors to the public once again after closing temporarily due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The lighthouse also temporarily closed In 2017 to undergo some repairs – this year the visitors could only walk around the base for pictures,

Valerie Bates, marketing director for the city of Port Isabel is among the group overseeing the limited

reopening.

Bates explains the lighthouse will be having a “soft-reopening” with limited hours.

