x

CON MI GENTE: The Tejano Legends

Related Story

PHARR – For decades Tejano music legends were always on the road to entertain their fans. These days, though they get together once a month not to play their music, but to have breakfast.

For some Tejano legends, the music is still playing.

They meet for breakfast once a month at the Junction Café in Pharr.

They are the Tejano legends, and their music will be their legacy.

For more information watch the video above.

News
CON MI GENTE: The Tejano Legends
CON MI GENTE: The Tejano Legends
PHARR – For decades Tejano music legends were always on the road to entertain their fans. These days, though they... More >>
3 weeks ago Thursday, February 13 2020 Feb 13, 2020 Thursday, February 13, 2020 6:01:00 AM CST February 13, 2020
Radar
7 Days