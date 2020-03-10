CON MI GENTE: The Tejano Legends
PHARR – For decades Tejano music legends were always on the road to entertain their fans. These days, though they get together once a month not to play their music, but to have breakfast.
For some Tejano legends, the music is still playing.
They meet for breakfast once a month at the Junction Café in Pharr.
They are the Tejano legends, and their music will be their legacy.
