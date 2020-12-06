x

CON MI GENTE: Turkey giveaway

For the past 20 years, Darren Caraveo and his brothers have been feeding the less fortune through their turkey giveaways. 

"I got started with one turkey in my apartment," Caraveo said. "What we're trying to do is grow it and get other people at other locations to do it as well."

This year, the turkeys were sent to families in smaller towns in the Rio Grande Valley and to those who were affected by Hurricane Hanna.  

