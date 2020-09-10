CON MI GENTE: Virtual teachers

Most students in the Rio Grande Valley are now back in school.

While the last school year ended with remote learning, it's still a big change this fall for students and teachers.

School is not like it used to be. By this time the parking lots would be full of cars, buses would be lined up unloading students, the teachers would be in their classrooms ready.

Erica Maisonet and Cristina Rendon are teachers at PSJA North in Pharr.

“All educators are a little nervous about this crazy train we're about to embark on. It's our first students all over again. It's going to be difficult but we're going to be doing it together. And because we're doing it together we're going to be successful," said Rendon.

