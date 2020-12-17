CON MI GENTE: Wreaths Across America

The National Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 19, and in Harlingen volunteers are helping make wreaths in honor of veterans.

"We place these wreaths at the tombstones of the veterans. It's a national event," Lenore Combs from Harlingen's Wreaths Across America said. "It's over thousands of locations and they even have a Wreaths Across America in Normandy."

Due to the pandemic, the city of Harlingen made changes to this years ceremony, following CDC guidelines.

"The Wreaths Across America program will be on December 19th and we'll hold it virtually," Salvador Carmona, chair of the Veteran's Advisory Board in Harlingen said. "We will be [at] the Veteran's Memorial Park in Harlingen, off of Morgan. It will be a virtual ceremony for those to witness on the city's Facebook."

