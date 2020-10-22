Concerned about the coronavirus, Willacy County bans many Halloween activities
Willacy County announced Tuesday that many traditional Halloween activities — including haunted houses, door-to-door trick or treat and costume parties — will be prohibited because of COVID-19.
Together with the mayors of Raymondville, Lyford and San Perlita, the county announced Tuesday afternoon that many types of Halloween activities considered "Moderate and/or Higher Risk" would be prohibited from 8 a.m. on Oct. 23 to 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 2.
The following activities are prohibited, according to a joint proclamation signed by the mayors and County Judge Aurelio "Keter" Guerra:
Traditional door-to-door trick or treating
Trunk or treats events at parking lots
Attending crowded costume parties or indoor haunted houses
Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people outside your household
Traveling to festivals or activities outside the community
Instead, the county suggested lower-risk activities, including Halloween movie nights at home and virtual Halloween costume contests.
