Concerned Harlingen residents speak out about flooding and lack of adequate drainage

Some Harlingen residents voiced their concerns about the city’s new drainage projects at a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

The city's new ordinance on drainage is set to improve storm designs for future subdivisions, but some residents said it doesn’t address current drainage problems.

Harlingen Assistant City Manager Carlos Sanchez said they will address the current flooding issue.

“We’re starting a 2 million dollar drainage improvement project — FEMA paying $1.2 million,” Sanchez said.

