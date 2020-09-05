Concerned Harlingen residents speak out about flooding and lack of adequate drainage
Related Story
Some Harlingen residents voiced their concerns about the city’s new drainage projects at a virtual meeting on Tuesday.
The city's new ordinance on drainage is set to improve storm designs for future subdivisions, but some residents said it doesn’t address current drainage problems.
Harlingen Assistant City Manager Carlos Sanchez said they will address the current flooding issue.
“We’re starting a 2 million dollar drainage improvement project — FEMA paying $1.2 million,” Sanchez said.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
Some Harlingen residents voiced their concerns about the city’s new drainage projects at a virtual meeting on Tuesday. The... More >>
News Video
-
Texas Department of Transportation warns against drinking and driving
-
Transporting the Dead
-
With schools closed and sports canceled, social media provides outlet for teenagers...
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Health Care Unlimited
-
Residents urged to complete the 2020 Census as deadline approaches