Concerns Arise Over Local Alcohol Sales through Social Media

WESLACO – The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is actively investigating three cases involving sales of alcohol on social media.

TABC sergeant Brent Puente says there's a growing number of sales on local Facebook marketplaces.

A South Texas College student says she is concerned about the trend of alcohol sales.

Lisa Gamez says she worries about her underage classmates having easy access to low price liquor.

Gamez says she knows these alcohol advertisements on Facebook market groups are easy access to low price liquor.

She says she hopes her peers who may turn to social media marketplaces are cautious, as meeting up with a stranger can be unsafe.

"You have to be more careful as far as what you're buying and paying attention to where you get it from," says Gamez.

She says she wants to know how her peers are protected by the law.

Puente says there's not a staff looking through the Facebook Marketplaces.

However, he says they do know when people are buying alcohol online.

