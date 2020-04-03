Concerns raised in Willacy County for jail safety amid outbreak
Related Story
RAYMONDVILLE - The coronavirus outbreak prompts concerns about jail safety.
Inside facilities all around Texas, there's a unique challenge of how to manage a virus should they be introduced. Some relatives are starting to get concerned.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has reported multiple confirmed infections among inmates and employees around the state.
There are no confirmed cases at the Willacy County State Jail.
At the Edinburg Segovia Unit, one case involving a corrections officer, putting 201 offenders in that facility into medical restriction.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
RAYMONDVILLE - The coronavirus outbreak prompts concerns about jail safety. Inside facilities all around Texas, there's a unique challenge... More >>
News Video
-
Help available for small business owners amid coronavirus pandemic
-
Maximum of 2 people per vehicle allowed in Weslaco
-
Valley doctor urges people take stronger social distancing efforts
-
CON MI GENTE: Pizza Hut honors special employees
-
Virtual therapy poses challenges for children with special needs