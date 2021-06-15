Confusion Remains over Brownsville’s Reversed Plastic Bag Ban

BROWNSVILLE – Some Brownsville shoppers are still confused about the changes in plastics bags despite the removal of the ban more than a month ago.

Brownsville city spokeswoman Roxanna Rosas said businesses are allowed to use plastic bags when they are at least four millimeters in thickness, as well as paper and cloth bags.

The Texas Attorney General sued the city for imposing a $1 environmental fee for shoppers requesting plastic bags at check-outs.

“Our priority with amending the ordinance was to comply with the Texas Attorney General’s request, which was to remove the fee. So, at a minimum, we decided to remove the fee and allow the businesses to decide whether they wanted to use reusable bags and distribute them or charge for them,” she said.

The city of Brownsville agreed to drop the fee and ban on plastic bags all together.

Rosas said the city has no control over businesses charging a fee for these types of bags and is not getting any of the fees.

The change went into effect April 22.