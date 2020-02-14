Congressional Hispanic Caucus visit Matamoros to investigate impact of 'Remain in Mexico' policy
BROWNSVILLE – Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus crossed into Matamoros Friday morning. The lawmakers are investigating the impacts of the “Remain in Mexico” policy.
The rule is causing a drastic drop in Border Patrol apprehension numbers, but the other result of the policy is on display in Matamoros.
For several months, migrants have been waiting in tents until their next court hearing. Some of them said they’re lacking the proper health care and shelter.
The congressional members spoke about urging more help from the Mexican and Central American government.
