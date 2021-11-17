Congressman Gonzalez reacts to proposed payments for families separated at the border

A Valley congressman reacted to reports of the Biden administration discussing giving migrant families who were separated at the border nearly $500,000 in taxpayer dollars.

The families were separated at the border under the Trump administrations “zero tolerance” policy where parents were separated from their children to face criminal prosecution for crossing the border illegally.

“Family separation is a stain on our nation’s history,” Gonzalez’s statement read. “But before we consider spending money on migrant reparations, we need to fully fund and reimburse border communities and charities that have been expending their resources doing the federal government’s job.”

The policy is no longer in effect.