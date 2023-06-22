Congressman Henry Cuellar announces $891 million for 100 new immigration judges

Tourists with visas will have to hold out once again from crossing into the U.S. after the government extended the closure of land borders with Canada and Mexico to non-essential travelers until at least Aug. 21.

Meanwhile, hundreds of migrants enter illegally nearly every week.

Congressman Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) announced Wednesday that he secured $891 million for the hiring of 100 new immigration judges to help reduce the amount of immigration cases at the southern border.

READ ALSO: Despite Canadian easing, US extends land border restrictions

There are around 1.3 million pending immigration cases in the U.S., with about 213,000 cases in Texas, according to a news release from Cuellar's office.