Congressman Henry Cuellar to discuss border developments in Laredo
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar will hold a press conference Monday morning in Laredo regarding the latest developments on the southern border.
The congressman is expected to speak at 10 a.m. to discuss Abbott's latest border declaration, "the need to open the land ports of entry safely and efficiently, and the potential elimination of Title 42," according to a news release.
