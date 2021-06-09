x

Congressman Henry Cuellar to discuss border developments in Laredo

Related Story

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar will hold a press conference Monday morning in Laredo regarding the latest developments on the southern border. 

The congressman is expected to speak at 10 a.m. to discuss Abbott's latest border declaration, "the need to open the land ports of entry safely and efficiently, and the potential elimination of Title 42," according to a news release. 

The press conference will be livestreamed in this article. 

Can't see the video? Click here

News
WATCH LIVE: Congressman Henry Cuellar to hold...
WATCH LIVE: Congressman Henry Cuellar to hold press conference in Laredo over southern border
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar will hold a press conference Monday morning in Laredo regarding the latest developments on the southern... More >>
2 days ago Monday, June 07 2021 Jun 7, 2021 Monday, June 07, 2021 6:40:00 AM CDT June 07, 2021
Radar
7 Days