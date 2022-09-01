Congresswoman Mayra Flores introduces first bill aimed at strengthening border security
U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores (R-Los Indios) of San Benito introduced her first bill in Congress on Tuesday.
The bipartisan bill, the Advanced Border Coordination Act, aims to strengthen law enforcement operations at the border.
Flores' office says it focuses on communication and coordination and would also direct the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to set up at least two joint operation centers on the southern border to serve as operating hubs.
Click here for the entire bill.
