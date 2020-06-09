Construction of Border Wall in Mission Attracts Onlookers
MISSION – The construction of a border wall along a levee in Mission is attracting onlookers.
Brendon Tecker says he was in Mission to watch the land clearance for the construction of the border wall.
He says people from out of town joined him to watch the construction.
“People from all around the country, people as far as Oregon,” says Tecker.
Tecker says at a different time, police told onlookers to leave when they got too close to the equipment.
The International Boundary and Water Commission says the levees in the area are closed off to the public, excluding land owners who need to use it.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the use of drones in the area isn’t restricted, as long as operators adhere to general rules.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says questions about accessing the area need to be handled by Border Patrol.
