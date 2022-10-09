Construction on New Hidalgo Co. Courthouse Udnerway

EDINBURG – Hidalgo County officials want drivers to know construction for the new courthouse is underway and could cause delays.

Jonathan Almanza, the Hidalgo County intergovernmental affairs director, says work will start on the southeast corner of the tract of land.

He says portions of Closner Boulevard will have to be shut down to allow crews to work.

Other parking spots will open for the public and a free shuttle service will also be available.

