Construction Project on Hold after FBI Investigation

EDINBURG – A controversial apartment project in Edinburg is on hold due to an FBI investigation.

The project was supposed to be built in the La Sienna Development near Monte Cristo and Expressway 281. The city approved a $35 million loan to fund the project in a special meeting held last December.

City councilman David Torres voted against the project.

"There's a lot of things missing. There's a lot of things that call for title commitment, deed of trust," he said.

Councilman Richard Molina, who also voted no on the apartment project, continues to be vocal about his disapproval.

"We already run very, very tight budgets and to go out here and borrow $35 million to build apartment is almost unheard of as far as prioritizing for cities this size," he said.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS asked Molina where the project stands now.

"The city is not going to be proceeding with the project because there was a certain visit paid by the FBI Monday, the day before they were going to put in a different board to oversee those $35 million," he said.

We asked Molina if he knew what the FBI might be investigating.

"At this time, I don't know if they're looking into this particular project or they're looking into multiple things that are going on in the city. I don't know that at this particular time," he said.

Molina said just because this project is on hold it doesn't mean it's dead.

"We haven't been putting it on the agenda or no council member has come forward to put it on the agenda. I don't know here the project really stands at this point except the fact that I can continue to tell you that this is not a good way to finance taxpayer dollars - $35 million - to build apartment when the city has so many other needs that we should be tending to at this particular point."

The council member said he will continue to speak for the people who voted him in office. He said residents of Edinburg can share their thoughts about this project at any of the city's public meetings.

Those meetings take place on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m.

We reached out to the city with a few more questions about the project and the FBI investigation.

Both the city manager and mayor declined to comment.