Contact tracers play key role in effort to contain COVID-19
A simple phone call is sometimes the most effective way to contain COVID-19.
When someone tests positive for the virus, public health workers attempt to determine who may have come into contact with the infected person — and warn them.
That work is performed by contact tracers. Finding people for the job, especially bilingual people, is a challenge for the state.
