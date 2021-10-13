Convicted Murderer Arraigned on Federal Weapon Charges
RIO GRANDE CITY – A Starr County man convicted of murder and kidnapping was arraigned this week after eight firearms were found in his possession.
A Department of Public Safety trooper tried to pull over Jose Alejandro Garcia in late October before he led officers on a high-speed chase.
U.S. Border Patrol agents eventually arrested Garcia. Inside his vehicle, they found eight firearms and nearly 300 rounds of ammunition.
Garcia has a murder and kidnapping conviction from 2006 and 2008.
He was arraigned Wednesday in the Southern District Court of Texas.
