Convicted Murderer Arraigned on Federal Weapon Charges

RIO GRANDE CITY – A Starr County man convicted of murder and kidnapping was arraigned this week after eight firearms were found in his possession.

A Department of Public Safety trooper tried to pull over Jose Alejandro Garcia in late October before he led officers on a high-speed chase.

U.S. Border Patrol agents eventually arrested Garcia. Inside his vehicle, they found eight firearms and nearly 300 rounds of ammunition.

Garcia has a murder and kidnapping conviction from 2006 and 2008.

He was arraigned Wednesday in the Southern District Court of Texas.

3 years ago Thursday, November 30 2017 Nov 30, 2017 Thursday, November 30, 2017 7:18:18 PM CST November 30, 2017
