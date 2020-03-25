Coronavirus concerns prompt purchase limits at convenience stores

WESLACO – Purchase limits are in place at some convenience stores following coronavirus concerns.

Some retailers are limiting the number of bottled water cases people can purchase, in order to make sure there is enough for everyone.

H-E-B is also expecting an increase in demand for sanitation supplies and has temporarily set a limit.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino says it is not necessary to stock up on supplies in a community with no cases of the coronavirus.

For more information watch the video above.