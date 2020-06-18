Coronavirus continues to ravage Cameron County

The Cameron County Clerk’s Office sent out a news release detailing the infection of an employee who tested positive for the coronavirus. To mitigate the spread, employees assigned to the Harrison Street location did not report to work on Monday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 1,100 virus cases have been reported in Cameron County.

Gov. Greg Abbott says a large number of cases in the state involve people younger than 30. He said it is hard to tell how people in their 20s are contracting COVID-19.

Watch the video above for further details.