Coronavirus pandemic affecting Valley business owners

MCALLEN - The local economy is taking a hit as the malls and many stores and restaurants are now closed. It’s not only hurting employees. No sales means no sales taxes which is going to hurt city budgets.

From nail salons, barber shops to food establishments, the McAllen Chamber of Commerce questioned more than 200 businesses in the city regarding COVID-19.

They found more than 80% suffered an economic injury, and 60 percent of them reduced operations.

The reduced access to clients and customers was their number one reason for the loss of money. The second reason was due to the uncertainty business owners are living in. others include not being able to get critical supplies.

