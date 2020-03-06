Coronavirus testing facility coming soon to Harlingen

HARLINGEN – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday the state now has capability to test for the coronavirus.

According to Abbott, the tests will be conducted at 10 Texas labs including Corpus Christi and Harlingen.

Other lab locations include Lubbock, Forth Worth, Dallas, Tyler, El Paso, Austin, Houston and San Antonio.

The labs that can already perform a coronavirus test are in Austin, Houston, Dallas, El Paso, Lubbock and Fort Forth Worth – the rest of the labs should be available by the end of the month, Abbott said.

“This new ability to provide testing from the state will shorten the time to get the test results and will help public health take the appropriate steps,” added Abbott.

The tests will include a nasal and oral swab taken from the patient, which will then be shipped to a public health lab for processing and testing.

