Cost of Edinburg’s Contract with Animal Shelter Increases, Renewal Pending

EDINBURG – Edinburg city leaders have yet to renew their contract with the Palm Valley Animal Center.

PVAC is contracted with many cities to take in their stray animals.

October 1 was the deadline for cities to renew their contract with the shelter – Edinburg didn’t renew.

The Edinburg interim city manager, Carla Rodriguez, says the annual contract cost increased from $147,000 to $534,000.

“We balanced our budget but we didn’t anticipate an amount that Palm Valley had provided us to renew our annual contract,” says Rodriguez.

PVAC’s director of development tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS the amount is dependent on the number of strays taken in.

She says the cost increased because the number of stray animals doubled for the last three years.

