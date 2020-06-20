Cost of Expunction Request in Cameron Co. Changing

BROWNSVILLE – The cost of getting an arrest off your record in Cameron County is changing.

An arrest can be removed from your record if it didn’t result in a conviction.

Cameron County commissioners are moving to an electronic system to handle these requests.

On Thursday, commissioners decided to approve a $12 fee. The fee is charged for each request, each crime and for every single agency involved.

Cameron County District Clerk Eric Garza said to remove one arrest record, you may have to pay the fee 5 to 15 times.

When fines were handled by mail, the fee was $24 in Cameron County.

The change is expected to generate $20,000 to $30,000.

The county plans to use the funds for improvement in the district clerk’s office.