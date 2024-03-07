Cotton Farmers Benefiting From Drought

CAMERON COUNTY--Some valley cotton farmers want the rain to stay away.

The wet weather can impact their crops.

Levi Burns has been farming for more than twenty years.

"It's been a tremendous year for irrigated cotton this year," said Burns.

He said one thing he and other cotton farmers are paying close attention to is the weather.

"Very closely. Hourly...daily," said Burns.

Burns said rain can be detrimental to the cotton crops.

"For those of us who still have cotton in the field, it kind of delays us getting the harvest out. If dirt splashes on it, it can get off color and stuff like that. So, it can affect you in the sales price also," said Burns.

Much of the valley had heavy rain earlier this week.

While other people in the valley want rain, the drought is benefiting farmers.

"We need several more weeks of the type of weather we're having today, and what we're expecting this next coming week," said Burns.

He hopes to be finished with his crops soon.

"Every day is a new day in South Texas and the weather, so you never know. We're pretty much on borrowed time after August 15th. It's anybody's guess on a tropical storm, or anything like that. So we're rushing to the finish line," said Burns.

He hopes mother nature is on their side.