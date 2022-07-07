Couple Hospitalized after Hit by Vehicle in Harlingen

HARLINGEN – The Harlingen Police Department is searching for a driver who left the scene of an accident.

It happened around 11:00 p.m. Thursday on the 1000 block of West Tyler, near J Street.

Police said a couple was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road. The man and woman were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Investigators were looking for a white Chrysler 300 that may have been involved in the accident. They said it was located but are still looking for the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 425-8477.