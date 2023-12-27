Court Cases on Hold due to Partial Gov't Shutdown

UPDATE (1/29): Immigration court cases are no longer on hold.

The cases that were paused affected people who are not in immigration detention centers.

The Department of Justice confirmed the courts are fully operational.

WESLACO – Thousands of cases in court are on hold due to the partial government shutdown – some of these stemming from the Rio Grande Valley.

Immigration attorney Jaime Diez says he’s sued the Department of State several times on behalf of clients who were denied passports.

Since the shutdown, he’s received many requests from government attorneys to stay their cases, which means they’ll get put on hold.

These delays are causing concerns for his clients.

The Department of Justice is operating under a contingency plan, which includes exceptions.

KRGV’s Valerie Gonzalez has the details.

