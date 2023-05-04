Court Hearings into Deadly USS Fitzgerald Collision Begin

WESLACO – The first officer to face charges in connection with last year’s deadly collision involving the U.S.S. Fitzgerald pled guilty.

Seven sailors were killed in the incident. One of them was Weslaco native Gunners Mate 2nd Class, Noe Hernandez.

Lt. Junior Grade Sarah Choppok pleaded guilty to a single criminal charge for her role in the collision of the ship last July. She was the officer on deck at the time of the accident.

She was sentenced to three months reduced pay and was issued a punitive reprimand.

