COVID-19 antibody infusion center opens in Harlingen

A COVID-19 antibody infusion center opened its doors in Harlingen on Saturday.

The center, located at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, is operated by a private vendor contracted by the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

It's one of nine infusion centers across the state, including San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Austin.

According to a news release from Gov. Greg Abbott's office, the center will treat COVID-19 patients who do not need hospitalization "with therapeutic drugs that can prevent their condition from worsening and requiring hospital care."

The center is an outpatient treatment facility for adults and kids 12 and up. A referral will be needed. The center is open seven days a week.