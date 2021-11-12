COVID-19 booster shots for adults could be approved by the holidays

A COVID-19 booster shot for adults could arrive before the holidays as Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to approve the additional vaccines for anyone 18 or older.

As the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reviews the data submitted by Pfizer, health officials say two doses of the vaccine continue to protect against the virus for those who don't qualify for the booster.

The third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is currently only available to people over 65 years old with certain health conditions.

For a complete list of those who qualify for the booster shot, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.